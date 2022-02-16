Charter School Inks 10K-SF Lease in the Bronx

Bold Charter School will be opening a second Bronx campus, at 1093 Southern Boulevard in the Bronx, Commercial Observer has learned.

The charter school, specializing in kindergarten through fourth grade, signed a lease for 10,000 square feet on the building’s second floor and will have a private, ground-floor entrance and outdoor playspace, according to tenant brokers OPEN Impact Real Estate and Transwestern Real Estate Services.

Bold’s new Foxhurst campus will have eight classrooms and serve about 240 students when it opens for the 2022-2023 academic year, according to OPEN, which said asking rents were in the mid-$40s with a 10-year term.

Stephen Powers and Lindsay Ornstein, both founders of OPEN, represented Bold Charter School alongside Tom Hines and Casey Noel at Transwestern. The firms are also helping the charter school find other locations in the five boroughs for around 40,000 square feet or 70,000 square feet.

“Bold Charter School has an excellent vision for its learners and is having a tremendous impact in its students’ lives,” Powers said in a statement. “The lease at 1093 Southern Boulevard provides significant flexibility to support the school’s plans for growth and expansion, as it seeks to serve the families in the area.”

Meyerson Management, the landlord in the deal, was represented internally by David Israeli and Joseph Israeli. Meyerson Management could not be reached for comment.

The 1093 Southern Boulevard space was previously occupied by a Beanstalk Academy daycare center.

Bold also has a campus at 1090 Close Avenue in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.