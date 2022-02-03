Broadmark Realty Capital Nabs Trimont’s Brian Ward as New CEO

Broadmark Realty Capital announced today that Brian Ward will join the hard money lender as its new CEO and board of directors, effective March 1.

Ward replaces Jeffrey Pyatt, the company’s co-founder and CEO for the past two plus years. Pyatt will retain the role of chairman of the board of directors, Commercial Observer can first report.

“Jeff and the team have built a great company, with significant competitive advantages, and I look forward to carrying on their accomplishments and leveraging my industry experience and relationships in support of the Broadmark team in order to accelerate growth for shareholders in 2022, and beyond,” Ward said.

For the last six years, Ward served as the CEO of Trimont Real Estate Advisors, a commercial real estate asset management firm that specializes in complex performing and non-performing credit investments with $168 billion in aggregate invested capital under management.

Ward “is an extremely talented executive, with deep experience in finance and originations, and I am confident he will bring a fresh perspective to our strategic growth plans,” Pyatt said. “I am proud of the work our team has done to get Broadmark to where we are today, and as chairman, I am excited to help Brian lead our company into the future.”

Daniel Hirsch, chairman of Broadmark’s nominating and corporate governance committee, highlighted Ward’s “extensive background in the lending sector, multitude of industry relationships and successful track record in growing lending platforms,” as assets he will bring to Broadmark.

Ward has spent the bulk of his 30-plus year career directing and managing institutional debt and equity investments. Prior to Trimont, Ward served as the president of the Americas at Colliers, overseeing all capital markets and investment services functions for the company in the United States, Canada and Latin America.

Officials of Trimont Real Estate Advisors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

