Breitling Opens in Miami’s Design District

Luxury watch manufacturer Breitling has opened an outpost in Miami’s Design District.

The Swiss company finalized a 10-year lease for 1,832 square feet at the mixed-use Design 41 building earlier this month, according to brokers representing the landlord, DWNTWN Realty Advisors’ Tony Arellano and Joe Fernandez.

The Miami boutique, located at 112 NE 41st Street, marks the third outpost in South Florida for the luxury brand, whose watches cost upwards of $1,000. Breitling boasts movie stars Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron as its celebrity ambassadors.

Jonathan Moss of M&M Retail Consulting, who represented the tenant, could not be reached for comment.

The Design District has become the prime destination for luxury shopping in Miami. When Chanel opened its boutique last year, not only did the fashion house create an outdoor art installation to accompany the opening, it also reportedly spent $40 million on the build-out of the store.

Design 41 is one of the rare properties inside the Design District not owned by Craig Robins’ Dacra, the master developer of the neighborhood. In 2017, Benjamin Norton‘s Design Development Partners completed construction of the seven-story building, which houses retail on the ground floor and offices above.

The 84,748-square-foot building is now fully leased, according to DWNTWN Realty Advisors. On the top floor resides BSH Home Appliances Corporation, which produces high-end appliance brands Bosch, Gaggenau and Thermador. Other tenants include Rosenfeld Gallery and leather goods brand Gaucho.

