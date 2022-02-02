BHG Bringing Wine Bar to DC’s The Wharf

Better Hospitality Group (BHG) has signed a 5,000-square-foot lease to open Easy Company, a wine bar and restaurant at The Wharf, a mile-long waterfront development in southwest D.C., according to DC Eatery.

The restaurant, located at 98 Blair Alley SW, will be part of the second phase of the $3.6 billion neighborhood being developed by Hoffman-Madison Waterfront.

It’s one of three new restaurants that BHG has in the works.

The group’s existing bars in the area include Shaw’s Takoda, a restaurant and beer garden at 715 Florida Avenue NW, the Mexican-style rooftop bar Cortez DC at 1905 9th Street NW and Penn Quarter’s Boardwalk Bar & Arcade at 507 7th Street NW. BHG is bringing another Boardwalk bar to The Wharf this summer and an additional Takoda to the Navy Yard.

With the trio of properties, the restaurant group will add 22,000 square feet to its portfolio this year.

Easy Company will utilize //3877 as its architect, the same design group behind Takoda’s new Navy Yard location and several existing projects at The Wharf, including The Grill and Bistro du Jour.

The Easy Company restaurant will feature a 1,500-square-foot glass-enclosed patio called the Rosé Garden, which will offer carafes, charcuterie and other wine-friendly snacks along with its collection of wines.

Easy Company is slated to open by the Fourth of July.

Requests for comment from the parties involved were not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.