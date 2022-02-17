Asset Manager LibreMax Capital Renews 12K SF at 600 Lexington Avenue

Asset management firm LibreMax Capital and a handful of smaller tenants signed leases at 600 Lexington Avenue, landlord broker Cushman & Wakefield announced.

LibreMax, which has $8.3 billion under management, renewed its 12,487-square-foot offices on the seventh floor at the building between East 52nd and East 53rd streets in the Plaza District, according to C&W.

Three other tenants — all investment managers — also re-upped their leases in the 36-story office tower. MKP Capital Management renewed 8,577 square feet on the 16th floor, and KCL Capital its 6,780 square feet on the 28th floor. Finally, Blaylock Van kept its 5,195 square feet on the third floor.

Asking rents in the building range from $79 to $97 per square foot. The leases range in length from five to 10 years, according to a C&W spokesperson.

“We are pleased that our existing tenants are renewing and, in some cases, expanding their commitments to the building,” said George Cantrell, the executive vice president of landlord Property Group Partners, said in a statement. “We have added amenities to the property, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, locker room facilities and conference center, differentiating 600 Lexington Avenue from nearby office properties and solidifying the building as a premier asset.”

Tara Stacom, Harry Blair, Justin Royce and Connor Daugstrup of C&W represented the landlord in all of the transactions. It wasn’t clear if the tenants had brokers in the deals.

“Property Group Partners has done an incredible job with maintaining the property and adding new amenities, giving tenants a best-in-class office experience,” Blair said in a statement.

