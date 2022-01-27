Standard, Faring to Convert Rent at Another New Apartment Development

By January 27, 2022 8:45 pm
The five-story building was completed in 2021 on 2.5 acres at 12530 Crenshaw Boulevard in Hawthorne.
Standard Communities and Faring have partnered for their fifth big rent conversion project in Los Angeles. 

The two firms led a public-private partnership to acquire the new 230-unit Millennium South Bay Apartments in Hawthorne, a small city next to El Segundo and Los Angeles International Airport. Records show The Dinerstein Companies sold the development for $140 million.

Standard and Faring acquired the property with CSCDA Community Improvement Authority and the City of Hawthorne using tax-exempt bond financing. As such, the developers will immediately lower rents for new residents with incomes between 80 percent and 120 percent of the area median income.

“This public-private partnership to create workforce housing will ensure that middle-income families and essential workers can afford to live in a high-quality transit-oriented and mixed-use property, close to their work and many neighborhood amenities,” Standard’s Chris Cruz said. “Two-thirds of the units are reserved to those making below $82,000 a year, with one-third reserved for those making at or below $66,000 a year.”

The five-story building was completed in 2021 on 2.5 acres at 12530 Crenshaw Boulevard in Hawthorne. It includes a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as pool, fitness center, coworking space and resident lounge and bar. 

“The average single-family home in Hawthorne costs over $900,000, but the average salary for teachers, firefighters, police officers and other essential workers is below $70,000,” said Jeff Jaeger, co-founder of Standard Communities. “Creating this transit-oriented and mixed-use community for middle-income essential workers will have a huge benefit for the City of Hawthorne.”

In August 2021, Standard Communities and Faring announced a joint venture to create over $2 billion of “missing-middle” housing throughout California through both ground-up development and the acquisition and conversion of existing market-rate properties. After five acquisitions they now manage more than 1,200 units together. 

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

