Self-Storage Firm Pays $38M for South Florida Properties

By January 20, 2022 1:18 pm
reprints
Snapbox's facility in Miami. Snapbox

A Philadelphia-based self-storage operator said Thursday that it bought two recently built storage facilities from South Florida developers.

Snapbox Self Storage paid $20.4 million for a 74,000-square-foot self-storage property at 1401 Southwest First Avenue in Fort Lauderdale’s Poinciana Park neighborhood, according to property records. The seller was CH SS Fund-Storsafe Fort Lauderdale Poinciana Park LLC.

SEE ALSO: Urban Standard Capital Provides $52M Inventory Loan for Manhattan Condos

Snapbox said the property has 888 storage units and was built in 2021. Monthly rents at the Fort Lauderdale facility range from $68 to $349, according to Snapbox’s website.

In a second deal, Snapbox paid $18.09 million for an 82,000-square-foot storage facility at 19301 West Dixie Highway in Miami, according to a deed. The seller was a development entity known as 19301 West Dixie LLC.

That property has 1,000 storage units and was built in 2019, Snapbox said.

“Snapbox continues to build relationships with merchant self-storage developers in major markets that offer early lease-up or certificate-of-occupancy opportunities,” Jake Ramage, the company’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “We are looking forward to aggressively acquiring more self-storage properties in 2022.”

The fortunes of the self-storage sector have been on the rise amid South Florida’s housing boom. The industry is riding the wave of consumerism — Americans own a lot of stuff and need someplace to put it — and the pandemic boosted demand as the work-from-home trend spurred many to clear out space for home offices.

Jeff Ostrowski can be reached at jostrowski@commercialobserver.com.

, , ,
A rendering for KD Sagamore's 199 Chrystie Street development in Manhattan's Lower East Side.
Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

Urban Standard Capital Provides $52M Inventory Loan for Manhattan Condos

By Andrew Coen
St. Elmo Apartments.
Finance  ·  Construction
Maryland

EagleBank Provides $86M Construction Financing for Bethesda Mixed-Use Development

By Keith Loria
Margaret Anadu, global head of sustainability and impact for Goldman Sachs (right) and Dionne Nelson, president and CEO of development firm Laurel Street.
Finance
National

Goldman Sachs Launches $75M Fund to Aid Black Affordable Housing Developers

By Andrew Coen