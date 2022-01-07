New York Mayor Eric Adams plans to make three key housing and development appointments in the coming days, sources have confirmed.

Carlo Scissura, CEO of the New York Building Congress, could be named head of the Economic Development Corporation (EDC), while former New York City Council member Dan Garodnick could be picked to lead the ​​City Planning Commission.

Scissura’s appointment seems certain with a source telling Commercial Observer that a Jan. 7 report in The Real Deal is accurate. Scissura formerly served as the CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce before going to the Building Congress in 2017.

“Carlo’s strong relationships across all levels of government and decades of experience advocating for economic development, impactful infrastructure, and small business growth make him an impeccable fit for this role, and we look forward to working with him to continue supporting economic recovery and job creation throughout New York City,” Randy Peers, the current CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

He was also chief of staff and general counsel to former Brooklyn Borough President Marty Markowitz for almost five years, where he worked with city agencies, including the EDC.

The Real Deal also reported that Jessica Katz, the executive director for the nonprofit Citizens Housing and Planning Council, could be tapped for a high-level position in housing, but it is not clear at this time what that title will be. Katz did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Commercial Observer.

Katz went to work for the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development in 2003 before leaving for the nonprofit sector in 2009. She returned to HPD in 2012 as associate commissioner.

While serving in the City Council, Garodnick chaired the committees on Economic Development, Consumer Affairs, and Technology and Planning. He was term-limited out in 2017. Before being first elected in 2006, Garodnick was an attorney for Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison where he specialized in securities litigation and internal investigations of companies.

Garodnick, who currently serves as CEO of the Riverside Park Conservancy, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.