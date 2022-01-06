NoMad Tower Inks 75K SF in Office Leases

Two new tenants have signed leases at NoMad Tower, while two more have signed expansions and renewals in the building at 1250 Broadway, according to landlord Global Holdings Management Group.

Law firm Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian added 14,906 square feet of space on the entire 24th floor to its existing 44,700 square feet in the building. The new lease will last for 14 years. A spokesman for Global Holdings declined to comment on the asking rents in the building, though asking rents were $80 a square foot in 2019, Commercial Observer reported.

SEE ALSO: International Gallery Sprüth Magers Heads to UES for First NYC Outpost

And fintech firm Ridgeline Apps signed a new, five-year lease for 14,906 square feet on the entire 14th floor. Communications firm APCO Worldwide also signed a new, 11-year lease for 15,356 square feet on the entire 31st floor.

Lastly, data security firm Varonis Systems renewed 30,712 square feet for 10 years on the entire 28th and 29th floors.

JLL’s Paul Glickman, Mitchell Konsker, Benjamin Bass, Diana Biasotti and Kristen Morgan represented the landlord in all four transactions. Savills’ John Mambrino and Nicholas Farmakis represented Gunderson Dettmer. CBRE’s David Hollander and Alex D’Amario represented Ridgeline. David Mahoney and Joseph DeRosa, also of CBRE, represented APCO. And Cushman & Wakefield’s Jamie Katcher and Douglas Regal handled the deal for Varonis Systems. Spokespeople for C&W, Savills, JLL and CBRE didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

Glickman said in a statement that NoMad Tower “offers unparalleled amenities and a dynamic tenant experience that enables employers to create a powerful sense of community for employees.”

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commericalobsever.com.