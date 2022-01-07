MSD Capital, CanAm Lend $63M on Miami Residential Tower

Mast Capital has nabbed a $62.5 million debt package to spearhead the acquisition and pre-development financing of a Miami residential tower project, Commercial Observer can first report.

MSD Capital and CanAm Enterprises supplied the loan for Mast’s planned development at 1420 S Miami Avenue located in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Adam Pierkarski, who co-heads MSD’s credit business with Jason Kollander, attributed the investment to “MSD’s firm commitment to the future of South Florida and the best-in-class developers that are able to navigate the fierce competition of the area.”

The financing is collateralized by half of Mast’s $103 million acquisition of the entire 2.8-acre, full-block development site. The land was previously purchased by an affiliate of China Communications Construction Company in 2014 for $74.7 million, according to property records.

When completed, the project will include three towers with one featuring luxury condominium units and the other two allocated for rental apartments. All told, the development will comprise 400 condos, 850 rental units and 1,650 parking spaces.

Mast is partnering with Boston-based Rockpoint Group on the rental portion of the development.

Officials for Coconut Grove, Fla.-based Mast did not immediately return a request for comment.

Newmark’s Jordan Roeschlaub and Dustin Stolly arranged the financing alongside Nick Scribani, Chris Kramer, Daniel Matz and Dan Morin. (Matz joined Newmark last June in the brokerage firm’s new Miami office from Mission Capital Partners to help bolster the firm’s debt and structured finance team’s presence in the Southeast region.)

“The site is undoubtedly one of the last remaining development opportunities of comparable scale in all of Brickell,” Stolly said in a statement. The acquisition, he added, comes “at a critical point in time for South Florida real estate.”

He added that Newmark’s Miami office will also help serve as a “strategic vantage point” for its business across the entire Sun Belt.

“The Southeast, with business and tax-friendly markets like Nashville, Raleigh and Atlanta, have become a magnet for the technology and crypto industries,” Matz said. “Many of our clients have figured this out, whether from New York or California. Now South Florida has raised that bar.”

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.