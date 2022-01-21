MacKenzie Hires Two Executives From Blue & Obrecht 

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, the brokerage division of The MacKenzie Companies based in Lutherville, Md., has added former Blue & Obrecht Realty professionals Patrick M. Smith and Chris Boland to its team.

The two real estate vets specialize in the sale and leasing of commercial office and industrial properties in the Washington and Baltimore regions.

With close to 15 years of commercial real estate experience, Smith assumes the role of vice president at the firm.

“The collaborative culture is what attracted me first, and I will be surrounded by high-producing professionals,” Smith told Commercial Observer. “There are tremendous growth opportunities and the state-of-the-art technology will allow me to better service my clients.”

He said some of his goals are to provide a broader array of service lines to his clients, offer creative marketing ideas for landlords and sellers, and to one day become a partner at the firm.

Over his career, Smith has executed more than 450 leasing and sales deals with a transactional volume exceeding $225 million.

Among his recent notable deals included representing the landlord in a 300,000-square-foot warehouse lease at 1200 S Newkirk Street in Baltimore to Global Procurement & Logistics; and representing First Home Mortgage Corporation on its 20,000-square-foot headquarters lease at 6211 Greenleigh Avenue in Middle River, Md., with landlord St. John Properties.

For Boland, who takes the position of senior real estate adviser, he saw it as an opportunity for personal and professional growth.

“I am driven by the chance to work alongside an amazing brokerage team and to collaborate with and learn from them,” he told CO. “A higher volume of listing opportunities will also come my way.”

Boland has nearly seven years of business and commercial real estate experience, and noted he is looking forward to expanding his client base by leveraging MacKenzie’s regional brand and marketing and research resources.

“MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate continues to attract new talent to fulfill the customized real estate needs of our expanding customer base, and Patrick and Chris are significant additions,” said Scott Wimbrow, the president of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. “Both are highly respected and successful professionals with a demonstrated success in executing marketing and leasing strategies for different real estate asset classes. They add tremendous depth to our existing strong team.”

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.