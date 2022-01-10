Law Firm Meltzer, Lippe Relocates to Full Floor Within Midtown

The law firm of Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein & Breitstone signed for 5,835 square feet at 70 East 55th Street in a 10-year lease negotiated by Cresa Global, the brokerage announced Monday.

By relocating from its current location at 460 Park Avenue between East 57th and East 58th streets, the firm will get the entire 19th floor to itself in the 27-story, Class A office building called Heron Tower and located between Madison and Park avenues.

“The firm wanted the benefits of a full-floor space in a centrally located Class A building,” said Nicholas Markel, a vice president at Cresa. “We negotiated an excellent transaction for them, which included build-to-suit provisions that meet their requirements for space, amenities and privacy.”

JLL’s Diana Biasotti represented the landlord, Amtad. The landlord could not be reached for comment and JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The asking rent was not disclosed.

“We were looking for a larger presence in Manhattan to better service our clients,” David Heymann, managing partner for Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein & Breitstone, said in a statement. “The space at Heron Tower accomplishes this purpose by providing us space in a Class A building suitable to continue our growth of resident attorneys in our Manhattan office.”

The 51-year-old law firm employs over 70 attorneys who represent clients in a variety of fields such as real estate, corporate, labor, estates, construction, environment and bankruptcy.

