Investment Firm Wendel North America Leases 8K SF at 101 Park Avenue

Wendel North America, an investment advisory firm, will be moving into a 8,402-square-foot office at 101 Park Avenue in Midtown where it will occupy part of the 46th floor, landlord broker Cushman & Wakefield announced on Friday.

Wendel will relocate its New York City offices from Carnegie Hall Tower at 152 West 57th Street. The firm’s other outposts are in Paris and Luxembourg.

C&W’s John Cefaly and Nicholas Dysenchuk represented the landlord, H.J. Kalikow & Co. Jonathan Plotkin and Taylor Bell of Colliers represented the tenant, which will be near the top of the 48-story building, according to C&W.

“Wendel was looking for a trophy property to conduct its business and found it at our property,”

Kathryn Kalikow a principal with H.J. Kalikow & Co. said in a statement. “101 Park Avenue continues to be the choice of discerning tenants seeking timeless architecture, superior services and location to transit.”

The 1.3 million-square-foot office building is near Grand Central Terminal, which will see boosted capacity once the Metropolitan Transportation Authority opens the new East Side Access terminal for Long Island Rail Road commuters at the end of the year.

“Wendel North America’s space will offer them a best-in-class office experience with spectacular unobstructed views of Lower Manhattan,” Cefaly said in a statement.

The lease is ​​for 11 years and the asking rent was ​​$135 per square foot, according to C&W.

The tenant and Colliers did not immediately provide comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.