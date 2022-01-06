The Center for Comprehensive Health Practice (CCHP), an East Harlem organization, will relocate into 14,341 square feet at 35 East 110th Street later this year, Wharton Property Advisors announced.

The landlord, Heritage Holdings, an affiliate of L+M Fund Management, was represented by Paul Walker of CBRE while Ruth Colp-Haber, Julie Christiano, Eric Haber and David Alperstein of Wharton represented CCHP in the transaction.

The nonprofit health organization has been in the East Harlem community for 60 years, spending the last 30 years at its current location in Metropolitan Hospital, which it will soon vacate in favor of the larger, recently renovated space.

“[CCHP] is a family-focused, integrative, community-based health center that offers primary care, substance use treatment, behavioral health, and supportive services to 3,000 patients a year in the East Harlem community,” Michelle Gadot, a CCHP spokesperson, said. “We are relocating all of our services from inside Metropolitan Hospital to a brand new site at 35 East 110th Street, being designed just for us by BR Design Associates. In this new space, all of our comprehensive services will be available to our patients all on one floor.”

The asking rent on the 12-year lease was $48 per square foot, according to Colp-Haber.

