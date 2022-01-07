Avdoo & Partners Spends $44M on Boerum Hill Development Site

By January 7, 2022 2:43 pm
reprints
A parking garage at 311-341 Bergen Street.
A parking garage at 311-341 Bergen Street. Image: PropertyShark

Developer Avdoo & Partners Development is planning a second Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, residential project. 

The firm closed on four largely vacant residential parcels on Bergen and Dean streets for $44 million, according to property records. The sale included a garage and large parking lot at 341 Bergen Street, along with 3 smaller adjacent lots at 336 and 338 Dean Street and 343 Bergen Street. The through-block assemblage includes much of the north side of Bergen Street between Third and Fourth avenues.

SEE ALSO: Terra Lands $141M Construction Loan for Bay Harbor Islands Project

A spokesperson for the developer didn’t immediately return a request for comment on their plans for the property. The current zoning allows for roughly 133,500 square feet of residential development across the four lots.

The seller of all four properties was Warren Prosky, doing business as R.A.L. Realty Corp. and Morlef Realty Corp. 

Avdoo is currently working on a 100-unit condominium development nearby at 58 Saint Marks Place, at the corner of Fourth Avenue. The project currently has several units on the market, ranging from a $595,000 studio to a $3.5 million three-bedroom, 2.5-bath. It will also sport a terra cotta facade, 19,000 square feet of amenities, and landscaped terraces. 

The developer also completed a 29-unit condo project at 10 Lenox Avenue in Harlem in 2019. 

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com

 

, , , , , ,
561 10th Avenue.
Sales  ·  Residential
New York City

Empire State Realty Trust Acquires Multifamily Buildings in Manhattan

By Mark Hallum
The Benson at 850 North Benson Avenue in the city of Upland, Calif., in San Bernardino County.The Benson at 850 North Benson Avenue in the city of Upland, Calif., in San Bernardino County.
Sales
Inland Empire

Abacus Capital Sells Inland Empire Apartments for $81M

By Greg Cornfield
Shubin Nadal Realty Investors and Penwood Real Estate Investment Management acquired the land in Colton, Calif., in 2019 and developed the building.
Sales
Inland Empire

Walton Street Capital Buys Fully Leased SoCal Warehouse

By Greg Cornfield