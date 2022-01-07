Avdoo & Partners Spends $44M on Boerum Hill Development Site

Developer Avdoo & Partners Development is planning a second Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, residential project.

The firm closed on four largely vacant residential parcels on Bergen and Dean streets for $44 million, according to property records. The sale included a garage and large parking lot at 341 Bergen Street, along with 3 smaller adjacent lots at 336 and 338 Dean Street and 343 Bergen Street. The through-block assemblage includes much of the north side of Bergen Street between Third and Fourth avenues.

A spokesperson for the developer didn’t immediately return a request for comment on their plans for the property. The current zoning allows for roughly 133,500 square feet of residential development across the four lots.

The seller of all four properties was Warren Prosky, doing business as R.A.L. Realty Corp. and Morlef Realty Corp.

Avdoo is currently working on a 100-unit condominium development nearby at 58 Saint Marks Place, at the corner of Fourth Avenue. The project currently has several units on the market, ranging from a $595,000 studio to a $3.5 million three-bedroom, 2.5-bath. It will also sport a terra cotta facade, 19,000 square feet of amenities, and landscaped terraces.

The developer also completed a 29-unit condo project at 10 Lenox Avenue in Harlem in 2019.

