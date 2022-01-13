Controversial Psychiatry Practice Amen Clinics Moves Midtown Offices

The controversial private brain clinic chain, Amen Clinics, is moving east to 228 East 45th Street.

Amen Clinics is known for its unorthodox treatment of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a brain condition caused by repeated blows to the head most commonly found in American football players, according to National Public Radio. It snagged 7,500 square feet at the Midtown East building, relocating from its smaller offices at 16 East 40th Street.

Asking rent was in the range of the $40s to the $50s per square foot in the 10-year deal.

“As we were getting closer and closer to the lease expiration, it was becoming harder and harder to understand how much space we would really need”, said Amen Clinics’ Gigi Gill in a statement. “On one hand, we were experiencing rapid growth. On the other hand, it seemed that virtual visits were really working and many patients were content to have doctor visits online.”

Amen Clinics’ treatments cost thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket expenses and typically include a type of brain scan not recommended by the American Psychiatric Association because it exposes patients to radiation. Its self-described brain-health expert and founder, Dr. Daniel Amen, would call the treatments new and exciting, though other prominent psychiatrists have questioned the effectiveness, high cost and value of his treatments.

The deal, which closed more than two months ago, puts Amen Clinics in the 16-story building between Second and Third Avenues in the next month, according to Summit RE Partners’ Daniel Hassett, who represented the tenant. The tower is also home to the meditation nonprofit the David Lynch Foundation, an organization founded by the director of the cult classics “Blue Velvet” and “Twin Peaks,” David Lynch, Commercial Observer reported.

The property is owned by Beckrose Estates and managed by Steinberg & Pokoik. The management company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Resolution Real Estate’s Ira Fishman, Dana Moskowitz and Brett Weiss represented the landlord in the deal. Fishman declined to comment.

Amen Clinics did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.