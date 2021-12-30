Renderings of what Boulevard Houses will look like in the future.
Design + Construction  ·  Infrastructure
New York City

NYCHA Residents to See $3.1B in Housing Upgrades Through Private Partnerships

By Mark Hallum
Crossing.
Design + Construction  ·  Features
Washington DC

Building of the Month: Tishman Speyer’s Crossing Pampers Tenants With Amenities and Design

By Keith Loria
A rendering of the EDC's proposed plan to protect Lower Manhattan from the consequences of climate change — like storm surge and sea level rise.
Design + Construction  ·  Infrastructure
New York City

City Proposes Two-Tiered Protective Esplanade to Protect Lower Manhattan From Storms

By Celia Young