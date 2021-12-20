Trio Of Companies Inks Space in Bethesda’s Pike & Rose Development

Pike & Rose, the popular transit-oriented neighborhood in North Bethesda, Md., continues to fill up.

Federal Realty Investment Trust, the developer of the project, has signed three new tenants to 909 Rose, a 212,000-square-foot office building that recently opened in the neighborhood.

The three new tenants, real estate developer Carl M. Freeman Companies, Prudential Financial and financial service provider ACA Group, will join a tenant roster that includes Swedish industrial firm ESAB, insurance company OneDigital and workspace provider Industrious. It is also home base for landlord Federal Realty.

Carl M. Freeman Companies will relocate its headquarters to 9,781 square feet on the 10th floor of the building in 2023.

“We have closely watched Pike & Rose develop into a sought after, lively neighborhood where you can live, shop, dine and work,” Nick Freeman, the director of commercial operations for Carl M. Freeman Companies, said in a statement. “We look forward to proudly call[ing] the North Bethesda destination our home.”

Prudential Financial will occupy 4,827 square feet on the sixth floor, while ACA Group will be in 8,739 square feet on the ninth floor. Move-in dates were not immediately available.

No further lease terms were disclosed, but rents in the area typically command $25 to $30 per square foot, based on recently reported leases.

The office building is part of the 24-acre, Pike & Rose mixed-use development, which features 765 rental apartments, 99 condominium units, a 177-room hotel, an additional 80,000 square feet of office space and more than 40 retailers.

Brad Wilner and Jake Samperton of CBRE represented Carl M. Freeman Companies; Amanda Rosenthal and Peter Politi of JLL represented Prudential Financial; and Chad Barbiasz, Justin Aronson and Anthony Manginelli of CBRE worked on behalf of ACA Group. Bernie McCarthy and Danny Sheridan of JLL represented Federal Realty’s 909 Rose.

Requests for comment by all parties were either declined or not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.