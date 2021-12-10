Software Company Qualtrics Expands in Reston Station With 85K-SF Lease

Qualtrics, a Seattle-based management software company, has signed an 85,000-square-foot lease at 1906 Reston Metro Plaza, a 150,000-square-foot office tower in Reston, Va.

The property is part of Comstock’s Reston Station, a 60-acre mixed-use development with three office towers, a 448-unit apartment building, and a planned 250-key JW Marriott hotel. Retail tenants include Starbucks, CVS and Founding Farmers.

The lease brings 1906 Reston Metro Plaza to full occupancy, with information services firm Neustar previously taking the rest of the space in the building.

“The success we have had leasing our buildings at Reston Station speaks to the continuing demand for high-quality office space in mixed-use, transit-oriented settings in the Dulles Corridor,” Chris Clemente, CEO of Comstock, told Commercial Observer.

Qualtrics is taking three floors in the building and will utilize its new space as an East Coast hub with plans to create 400 jobs over the next five years.

“Experience management is one of the fastest-growing markets in tech and we are rapidly expanding our workforce to meet demand,” Chelsie Bright, Qualtrics’ global head of government told CO. “With amazing tech talent in Virginia and D.C., it is the perfect place for Qualtrics to continue to innovate and grow. By investing in this area, we will be in a stronger position to help businesses and governments build better experiences for their customers and employees.”

The company is expanding and expects to more than double its workforce in the D.C. metro area, she added. They’ll be hiring across all functions, including sales, professional services, engineering, operations, customer success and marketing.

Amenities in the property include a 9,820-square-foot conference center, a fitness center, a 6,956-square-foot sky garden with a catering kitchen and a 5,400-square-foot private patio.

The building is located adjacent to the north entrance of the Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station.

CBRE represented the tenant in the deal, while JLL represented the landlord.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.