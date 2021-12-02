Peraton Inks 100K-SF Lease for HQ in Reston Town Center

IT firm Peraton is relocating its national headquarters within Northern Virginia, significantly downsizing its current footprint.

Peraton has signed a 100,000-square-foot lease at 1875 Explorer Street, part of the 623,865-square-foot South of Market in Reston, Va. The company is relocating from Monument I, a 167,285-square-foot office complex in Herndon, Va.

“The new headquarters will be custom-designed and built to support Peraton’s continued growth, agility and innovation,” Brian Wagner, the senior director of strategic communications for Peraton, told Commercial Observer, adding that the company will be engaging in the design and build phases in early 2022.

Boston Properties’ South of Market spans 623,865 square feet across two, 10-story buildings and one, six-story building, all offering ground-floor retail with offices above. The three buildings sit atop a two-level parking garage. Notable tenants across the three buildings include Google, Rolls-Royce and engineering firm Kimley-Horn.

The new headquarters will house corporate leadership along with major operations for three business sectors as 5,000 of the company’s 19,000 employees are based in the Washington, D.C., metro area.

The company will continue to maintain other major locations in the region — including in the Northern Virginia cities of Herndon, Chantilly and Arlington; and Maryland’s Rockville and Annapolis Junction.

“Our future Reston headquarters will be a regional and national hub for the company,” Wagner said. “We greatly appreciate the value offered by Northern Virginia, including the infrastructure and workforce. Moving to Reston maintained the benefits we’ve enjoyed since 2017 while providing increased accessibility through close proximity to the Metro, as well as Reston Town Center’s extensive retail and dining amenities that appeal to employees working at or visiting our headquarters.”

The company plans to move its headquarters, which will include both physical and virtual working environments, by September 2022.

The property is just six miles from Dulles International Airport and is in the heart of Reston Town Center’s 80-acre urban core district.

Transwestern’s Joe Ritchey and Alex Hancock represented the landlord in the deal. The tenant’s broker was not disclosed.

