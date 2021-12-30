Eric Adams Will Keep NYC Private-Sector Vaccine Mandate

Mayor-elect Eric Adams plans to keep New York City’s vaccine mandate for private-sector workers that went into effect on Monday after he takes over for outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The mandate — which applies to in-person and public-facing workers — drew some ire from the business community and the threat of at least one class-action lawsuit while others supported the requirements as a way to end the coronavirus pandemic, which has dragged on for nearly two years.

“The private-sector employer mandate will stay in effect in the new year, with a focus on compliance not punishment,” Dr. Dave Chokshi, commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, said in a joint press conference with Adams on Thursday. “The mayor-elect has charged the incoming team with standing up a dedicated unit to work with employers forgoing fines so long as employers help get their staff vaccinated.”

De Blasio previously said that companies that refuse to cooperate with the city could be subject to a $1,000 fine, though city inspectors will “ideally” avoid punishing businesses.

Employees can get exemptions for medical or religious reasons, though some business leaders have raised concern over the human resources and legal burden small businesses could face dealing with the requirement. Adams echoed those concerns when the program was initially announced, before the unprecedented spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in New York City, and it was unclear if he planned to keep the mandate going.

“We can’t shut down our city again,” Adams said at the press conference. “We can’t allow the city to go further into economic despair.”

The private-sector mandate, which came amid skyrocketing COVID-19 cases in New York City thanks to the spread of the omicron variant, is one part of Adams’ six-point plan announced Thursday to keep the city open while dealing with the spread of the virus. The pillars include increasing vaccination rates in the city, supporting hospitals, keeping schools safe and focusing on testing, treatment and slowing the spread of the virus.

The former New York City Police Department officer plans to review adding boosters to the city’s existing vaccination mandates, which now cover city workers, anyone who wants to attend indoor venues like restaurants and gyms and all New York City-based private-sector employees who interact with other workers or customers.

Adams is also considering a potential vaccination mandate for public school students as pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations grow in the city, and plans to decide sometime in the spring if he will require students to get their shots. He said he would double the amount of COVID-19 testing provided in schools and increase the availability of at-home tests as well.

