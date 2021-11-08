A veterinary startup, Small Door Veterinary, is expanding in New York City with two new Manhattan clinics and a third in Brooklyn, the company announced.

The company, which raised $20 million in Series A funding earlier this year, signed leases for new locations in a 2,600-square-foot space at 380 Second Avenue in the Gramercy Park area, a 2,900-square-foot space at 667 Columbus Avenue on the Upper West Side and a 2,000-square-foot space at 118 North 4th Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

A Small Door spokesperson declined to provide lease lengths, asking rents or broker information for the transactions.

The membership-based veterinary care chain opened its first clinic at 15 Seventh Avenue in the West Village in early 2020. Then it expanded to 1231 Third Avenue on the Upper East Side late last year. The company aims to open 25 locations by 2025.

“We’ve learned that our members want both peace of mind and reassurance that they are making the right choices for their pets and our model provides that sense of confidence and understanding,” said Small Door co-Founder Josh Guttman. “We are looking forward to expanding our new standard of care to a broader community of pets and their people within New York City.”

