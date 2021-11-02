Saul Ewing Relocating Baltimore Offices to Harbor East

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr has signed a 29,924-square-foot lease at 1001 Fleet Street, a 118,096-square-foot office building in Baltimore.

The law firm, which is headquartered in Philadelphia, will relocate its Baltimore office from nearby 500 E. Pratt Street, to take the ninth floor of the nine-story Harbor East building.

“[The building at] 1001 Fleet Street allows us to stay centrally located within the downtown landscape, while providing our staff and clients with a host of in-building amenities and access to all that the neighborhood has to offer,” Michelle Lipkowitz, Saul Ewing’s office managing partner in Baltimore, told Commercial Observer. “We are excited about this opportunity to create dynamic space that will serve our evolving space needs in the post-pandemic world.”

The landlord, Harbor East Management Group, is planning on renovating the space beginning in the spring of 2022.

“It has long been a goal of ours to attract law firms as commercial tenants,” Tim O’Donald, president of Harbor East Management Group, told CO, adding he sees the deal as part of a trend.

“In the past, there seemed to be a tension between the lure of our heavily amenitized neighborhood here in Harbor East and proximity to the city’s downtown courthouse. As seen with Hogan Lovells’ initial lease and their most recent renewal at the Legg Mason Tower, Gordon Feinblatt’s move to 1001 Fleet earlier this year, as well as this Saul Ewing deal, we now have proven success in landing highly sought-after firms.”

The building was originally erected in 2000, and has since been renovated to include an updated lobby, a landscaped rooftop terrace and an indoor/outdoor tenant recreational amenity center.

“The big ‘wow’ factor, however, is our best-in-class indoor/outdoor space on the building’s fourth floor terrace, Fourth on Fleet,” O’Donald said. “Equipped with a kitchen, outdoor grills and furnishings, a pickleball court, Ping-Pong table, pool table, as well as comfortable booths and soft seating indoors, this space creates a sense of placemaking that allows for all the building’s tenants to enjoy a communal gathering spot — whether for break-out meetings, a relaxing place for a coffee break, or a post-work game of pool.”

The property at 1001 Fleet Street is located on a block that includes a Courtyard Marriott and numerous retail establishments.

Notable office tenants in the building include Gordon Feinblatt LLC and CPower Energy Management, with retailer Sephora on the ground floor.

Cushman & Wakefield represented both sides in the deal.

