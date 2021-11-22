National Homebuilder Opens Northern Virginia Division in Ashburn

Dan Ryan Builders, a national residential homebuilder, is opening a new Northern Virginia division with its office located in Ashburn, Va.

The Frederick, Md.-based company signed a 6,479-square-foot lease at 20130 Lakeview Center Plaza with landlord Innovatus Capital Partners.

The 645,000-square-foot office property is one of two four-story buildings situated within Lakeview at University Center, a mixed-use business community that includes a SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel and several restaurants.

Edge represented the tenant in the deal.

“Dan Ryan Builders solidifies the asset,” Todd McManus, Edge’s senior vice president, advisory services, told Commercial Observer. “The market will understand that 20130 Lakeview Center Plaza is a significant destination in Loudoun County, in which clients [of the company] will visit on a weekly basis.”

The office building features an on-site fitness facility and tenant conference lounge.

“Lakeview Center Plaza emerged as the winner of an extensive multi-submarket search for office space based on its high-profile building image, proximity and depth of amenities and strategic position in the Northern Virginia area near current and future Dan Ryan communities,” McManus said.

Neil Alt, senior vice president, managing director for Lincoln Property Company, represented the landlord in the deal. Neither the landlord or broker responded to immediate request for comment.

