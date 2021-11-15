Witkoff Plans Makeover for Historic Miami Beach Hotel

The Witkoff Group and Monroe Capital are teaming up to refresh a historic oceanfront hotel in Miami Beach, the pair announced.

The New York-based developer and Chicago-based asset management firm submitted a proposal to restore and renovate the Shore Club Hotel and Cromwell Hotel to the City of Miami Beach’s historic preservation board.

The Shore Club, built in 1949, is a Mid-Century Modern structure, located at 1901 Collins Avenue, adjacent to the Cromwell Hotel, an Art Deco-style establishment constructed in 1939. Together, they hold 309 units, spanning 300,624 square feet, according to property records.

The two properties were combined in 2001, but have been closed since 2020 when the pandemic hit.

Witkoff and Monroe, who are equity partners in the hotel, are seeking to add a residential building and a private villa to offer, in total, 80 apartments and 65 hotel suites. The lobby will be restored to its original grandeur, the pair said. The property will also include three pool decks, a gym and a private screening room.

Robert Stern — who designed high-profile projects such as Manhattan’s 220 Central Park South and the Miami Beach library near Collins Park — is the lead architect overseeing the project. Miami-based architect Kobi Karp is assisting. Heritage Architectural Associates, led by Steven Avdakov, will serve as a historic preservation consultant.

Although the plans are pending approval, Witkoff and Monroe are hoping to complete the project by 2025.

The restoration marks the second project for Witkoff and Monroe in South Florida. Earlier this summer, the two firms paid $94 million for a 4.7-acre development site in Downtown Miami.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com