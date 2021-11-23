JBG SMITH Plans Apartment Building to Replace Americana Hotel Near HQ2

JBG SMITH has filed plans to build approximately 650 new residences in place of the shuttered Americana Hotel in National Landing, across from the HQ2 site it’s developing for Amazon.

The prolific Washington, D.C., developer filed a conceptual site plan with Arlington County on Monday, which calls for a 20-story mixed-use building at 1400 Richmond Highway.

The 102-key Americana Hotel closed its doors in December 2020 due to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. JBG SMITH purchased the property later that month for $45 million from the Green family, which built the hotel in 1963 and managed it up until it shuttered, according to property records.

In the same deal, the developer purchased a second mid-century motel from the Green family, the Inn of Rosslyn at 1601 Arlington Boulevard in Rosslyn, according to ARLnow.

“The whole COVID-19 thing has basically bankrupted our businesses,” Katherine Green told ARLnow. “There was no other option. There was no end in sight.”

Plans for the apartment building replacing the Americana Hotel also include 325 parking spaces, and can be built as-of-right, according to the site plan. The designer will be the Chicago-based bKl Architecture.

JBG SMITH declined to comment.

