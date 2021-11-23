Greystar Sells Little Havana Rental as Part of $3.6B Portfolio Trade

By November 23, 2021 2:15 pm
Intown Apartments.
Intown Apartments. Photo: Google Streetview

Another South Florida deal was unearthed in Greystar’s massive $3.6 billion multifamily sellout to Ivanhoé Cambridge

Greystar, the largest apartment operator in the United States, sold Intown Apartments, a rental property in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, for $104.9 million, property records show. 

Earlier this month, Montreal-based Ivanhoé Cambridge purchased a portfolio of 30 multifamily properties across the Sun Belt from Greystar, the two real estate investors announced. 

Intown apartments is the second South Florida asset to trade in the $3.6 billion sale, according to property records. In the first, Greystar sold a 225-unit apartment building in Pompano Beach for $73.5 million. 

In Little Havana, the 14-story Intown Apartments sits along the neighborhood’s main drag at 1900 Southwest Eighth Street, between 19th and 20th avenues. The 525,786-square-foot building features 320 apartments. Monthly rents range between $2,352 and $3,052 for one to three bedrooms, according to Apartments.com

South Carolina-based Greystar, led by Bob Faith, paid $88.9 million for the property in 2016, which was completed the same year, per records. 

Ivanhoé Cambridge, a global real estate investor, held more than $47.5 billion in real estate assets in 1,100 buildings worldwide as of December 2020, according to the company. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

