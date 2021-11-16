CitizenM Hotel Planned for Water Street in Georgetown

By November 16, 2021 11:10 am
555 E Street SW
CitizenM's other Washington D.C. Hotel. Rendering: By citizenM

A second citizenM hotel may soon be coming to Washington D.C., at a waterfront development in Georgetown that was slated for condominiums, according to public records. 

On Nov. 10, Washington Fine Properties sent a concept submission to the Historic Preservation Review Board to redevelop 3401 Water Street NW into a hotel.  

This is a big change for what’s to become of the brick warehouse building, which currently houses the popular Berliner Beer Hall. Last year, IDI Group received approval to redevelop the property into 54 condo units, according to UrbanTurf, which first reported news of the change. Willco Residential, which sold the property to IDI Group, had originally entitled the site for condo development.

The concept submission was signed by citizenM executive Tyler Lavin, and included his company email. CitizenM declined a request for comment, and a representative for IDI Group told Commercial Observer that the development company is not involved with the plans for the citizenM hotel.

The plans filed by Washington Fine Properties show how architect Baskervill will retrofit the façade of the two-story building, and add five stories plus a penthouse on top.

Attempts for comment from Washington Fine Properties and Baskevill were not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

