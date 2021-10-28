Turner & Townsend’s Linda Foggie Named Managing Director at Citibank

Turner & Townsend’s Linda Foggie has been named managing director and global head of real estate operations of Citibank’s occupied real estate arm, Citi Realty Service.

“I will be responsible for overseeing all of the design and construction groups, the facilities management, data centers and critical facilities sustainability, globally for Citi Group,” Foggie, who previously held an executive vice president position at Turner & Townsend, told Commercial Observer. “It feels like a culmination of all the things I’ve done across my career.”

Slated to start Nov. 8, Foggie will continue to home in on developing talent within Citi — an area she’s well-accustomed to, thanks to two years of growing business talent within Turner & Townsend. Similarly, her forthcoming job will have its fair share of overlap with her previous banking experience as vice president of real estate at Wells Fargo from 2015 to 2020.

“Working inside of a large bank is something that I have figured out how to do,” Foggie said. “I think it allows me to understand the nuances.”

While her upcoming position at Citi will certainly play to such strengths, Foggie will also take on new tasks. At Turner & Townsend, Foggie worked on the service-provider side, catering to a lot of different firms at any given time. At Citibank, however, she will focus on one corporation, a change Foggie is excited to jump headfirst into.

“When I make a big change or a leap, I like for there to be at least 80 percent of the job that I know how to do really, really well,” she said, “and I like there to be an element of growth in the role as well, because making a leap is something that can be daunting. But growth requires you to take a leap.”

But even as she gears up for the next stage in her career, Foggie plans to maintain an ongoing relationship with Turner & Townsend; Citi is one of the firm’s largest clients, after all.

Spokespeople for Citi and Turner & Townsend did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

