Transwestern Hires CBRE Director to Lead Mid-Atlantic Team

Transwestern has hired a former CBRE director, Renee Collins, as its new senior managing director of construction management for the mid-Atlantic region.

“This is a meaningful opportunity to use my past experience to lead a dynamic team and create transformative growth for Transwestern’s mid-Atlantic construction management service line,” Collins told Commercial Observer. “I’m excited to be part of an organization that fosters a culture of empowerment, innovation and inclusion.”

SEE ALSO: Fintech Firm iCapital Network Doubles Space at One Grand Central Place

In her new role, Collins will identify strategic opportunities for growth, overseeing all aspects of the project management process from concept to completion, including tenant build-out, capital improvements and asset repositioning for the mid-Atlantic region.

“My immediate goals are to strengthen internal and external relationships to build on Transwestern’s great work delivering comprehensive real estate solutions and best-in-class service to our clients,” Collins said.

Throughout her career, Collins has managed interior build-outs totaling more than 900,000 square feet with a value of more than $150 million. She has also served as project designer, architect and project manager, overseeing interior build-outs ranging in size and complexity, including data centers and high-security government facilities

“Eighteen-plus years in the industry, combined with an interior design and technical background, has equipped me with a broad range of experience, best practice knowledge and leadership acumen to work successfully with clients of all types and sizes,” Collins said.

Phillip McCarthy, Transwestern’s executive managing co-director, said he was elated to welcome Collins to the firm and add her invaluable expertise and vision to the team.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.