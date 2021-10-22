SL Green Realty Corp. has signed a slew of new office deals across its Midtown office properties and snagged a software company as a retail tenant near Union Square, according to its most recent quarterly earnings report.

Grant & Eisenhofer, a law firm that specializes in representing plaintiffs in class action lawsuits, renewed its 14,078 square feet of office space on the 29th floor of 485 Lexington Avenue, between East 46th and East 47th streets, according to SL Green. Asking rent in the eight-year deal was $70 a square foot. Brent Ozarowski of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations.

TigerRisk Partners, a reinsurance broker and risk management advisor, inked a five-year lease for 13,284 square feet on the 30th floor of 1350 Avenue of the Americas, between West 54th and West 55th streets, SL Green said. Asking rent for the space was $90 a square foot. Leo Paytas and Michael Ippolito of Newmark represented TigerRisk.

Finally, PennantPark, an investment advisory firm, leased 10,705 square feet at 1350 Avenue of the Americas for eight years, according to SL Green. Asking rent for the space was $90 a square foot.

The company’s current headquarters is located nearby at 590 Madison Avenue, between West 56th and West 57th streets. Michael Cohen and Jessica Verdi of Colliers International represented the tenant in the transaction.

Spokespeople for Colliers and Newmark didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

Finally, Piano — a software company that provides analytics data to publications and media companies — signed a 12-year lease for 13,092 square feet of retail space at 85 Fifth Avenue, between East 16th and East 17th streets. An SL Green spokesperson couldn’t provide any more information on the lease or the brokers involved.

SL Green brokered all the leases in-house.

Rebecca Baird Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.