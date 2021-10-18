Personal injury and medical malpractice law firm Wingate, Russotti, Shapiro & Halperin snatched up another 9,500 square feet to grow its headquarters at SL Green Realty Corp.’s 420 Lexington Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

The firm expanded its 17,500-square-foot space into a nearby office, bringing its total footprint to 27,000 square feet on part of the 27th floor. Asking rents range from $62 to $65 per square foot at the 1.5-million-square-foot tower, known as ​​the Graybar Building, according to tenant broker Avison Young.

“We were able to secure newly available office [space]directly across the hall from its former headquarters, providing the firm with nearly 10,000 square feet of additional space to support its continued growth trajectory,” Avison Young’s Michael Gottlieb, part of the team representing the law firm, said in a statement. “The firm’s lease expansion represents its steadfast commitment to New York City and 420 Lexington Avenue as its headquarters location.”

The law firm added the square footage to its 11-year lease in September after SL Green relocated another tenant to free up the space.

“Avison Young quickly recognized the opportunity that the adjacent office space provided Wingate, Russotti, Shapiro & Halperin,” said SL Green’s Larry Swiger, who handled the deal in-house along with Elaine Anazagasty.

The 31-story building between East 43rd and East 44th streets is ​​also home to corporate, bankruptcy, tax, real estate and intellectual property law firm Cohen, Tauber, Spievack & Wagner, Apple and Metro-North Commuter Railroad. Ground-floor retail tenants include Verizon and Bluemercury.

The rest of the Avison Young team that represented Wingate, Russotti, Shapiro & Halperin included Marty Cottingham and William McCaffrey.

