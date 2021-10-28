Longfellow Launches $315M Life Sciences Conversion in San Diego

In a landmark deal, Longfellow Real Estate has agreed to pay $315.4 million for a 371,281-square-foot office portfolio, which it intends to convert into a life sciences campus in San Diego — one of the leading life sciences markets in the nation.

PS Business Parks sold the nine-building property that spans 20.56 acres along Lusk Boulevard and Barnes Canyon Road in the Sorrento Mesa submarket, according to JLL, which announced the deal and represented the seller. Neither the buyer or seller were immediately available for comment.

All nine properties are two-story buildings that are zoned for office, light industrial and other commercial uses, including life sciences. According to JLL, the portfolio is surrounded by other top life sciences corporate headquarters and technology companies.

San Diego doesn’t have as expansive a life sciences market as found in the Boston and San Francisco areas but it did post a strong 4.9 vacancy rate halfway through the year.

Boston-based Longfellow is already a national leader in the life sciences industry. Earlier this year, the firm secured $178 million to buy San Mateo Bay Center and start a life sciences conversion project.

The JLL team representing the seller included Lynn LaChapelle and Bob Prendergast, Sach Kirpalani and Michael Leggett.

