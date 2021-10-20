Little Leaves Behavioral Services, a company that offers applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children on the autism spectrum, is expanding to three locations around the Washington, D.C., metro area.

All three leases are with landlord and owner St. John Properties, which owns more than 21 million square feet of lab, office, retail and warehouse space.

“St. John offers facilities that provide us with the ability to build out Little Leaves centers to our exact specification,” Marina Major, president of Little Leaves, told Commercial Observer. “They took our design specs to include finishes, and are able to design and build exactly what we were looking for to best serve our clients.”

The Silver Spring, Md.-based company leased a 7,323-square-foot space at 254 Najoles Road, a 30,240-square-foot, single-story building in the I-97 Business Park, a 67-acre business community in Millersville, Md. It plans to move in by the end of the year.

Little Leaves also inked 9,000 square feet at 1840 York Road in Yorkridge Center South, a 38,985-square-foot R&D building in Timonium, Md., which it will move into in the first quarter of 2022.

Little Leaves also assumed a sublease for 5,520 square feet of space at 21000 Ashburn Crossing Drive in Ashburn Crossing, a 29,040-square-foot mixed-use community in Ashburn, Va.

“We are honored that Little Leaves has selected multiple locations and spaces throughout our portfolio as part of their expansion into new geographical regions,” Sean Doordan, St. John Properties’ executive vice president, leasing & acquisitions, said in a prepared statement. “Our building design matches the exact requirements for their use, and we believe it will contribute to their long-term success in these new markets.”

Overall, Little Leaves now operates eight locations across Maryland, Virginia and Florida, with leasing commitments for an additional five sites.

“Our vision is to have high-quality ABA in the communities where our families live and work,” Major said. “By expanding our footprint and filling in the map in our home regions, it allows us to provide closer options to current and new families.”

Cushman & Wakefield’s Fernando Nunez and Andrew Smith represented Little Leaves Behavioral Services, while Stephanie Caronna of St. John Properties represented the landlord in the I-97 Business Park transaction; Michael Sacks of St. John Properties represented the landlord and Matt Melnick of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the Yorkridge Center South lease; and Patty Brown of Marathon Realty Group represented the tenant in the Ashburn Crossing transaction, with Danny Foit of St. John Properties handling things for the landlord.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.