Imagine Early Learning Retains 11K-SF Hold in Brooklyn Heights

Child education facilitator Imagine Early Learning Centers renewed its lease with longtime landlord First Unitarian Congregational Society for 11,069 square feet in Brooklyn.

The 10-year lease will extend Imagine’s 25-year stay at 50 Monroe Place in Brooklyn Heights, allowing the company to continue making strides in children’s education, brokers on the deal announced. Imagine has amassed a total of 11 centers within New York City. Its Brooklyn Heights space includes six classrooms, a gym and a patio.

“We are thrilled that Imagine will continue to be our primary tenant for the next 10 years,” Garnett Losak, director of congregational life for First Unitarian, said in a statement. “First Unitarian’s mission to ‘care for each other’ is inclusive of the wider community, and pairs perfectly with Imagine’s care and nurturing of Brooklyn’s children, making them the perfect partner for our congregation.”

Denham Wolf Real Estate Services represented First Unitarian in the deal. It’s unclear who brokered the deal for the tenant.

“Imagine has loved providing a thriving early-childhood program serving the families and children of Brooklyn in this beautiful historic space for 25 years,” Imagine Vice President Caryn O’Connor said in a statement. “We look forward to our continued partnership with our friends at First Unitarian.”

First Unitarian will allocate 10 percent of Imagine’s rent toward building upgrades and maintenance projects: renovated cooling and heating systems and a structural revival to the building’s 200-year-old sanctuary.

“We are proud to say that this negotiation will continue to serve the goals of both organizations for years to come,” Paul Wolf, co-founder and president of Denham Wolf, said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the landlord did not immediately respond to requests for the asking rent.

Anna Staropoli can be reached at astaropoli@commercialobserver.com.