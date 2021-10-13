Field Trip and Ramp Financial Sign Leases at Miami’s Wynwood Annex

Two high-growth startups have signed leases at the Wynwood Annex, an office property in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, the brokers on the deal announced.

Field Trip Health, a company that uses psychedelic therapies to treat health issues like depression, took 7,474 square feet on the second floor of the property, located at 215 NW 24th Street.

The Toronto-based company went public earlier this summer, debuting on the Nasdaq in July. It has seven clinics in the United States, and one each in Toronto and Amsterdam.

The second lease was from Ramp Financial, a New York-based fintech startup that achieved unicorn status in just two years. It took 8,205 square feet on the fifth floor. Ramp designs credit cards specifically for corporate spending, and raised $300 million in August at a $3.9 billion valuation, according to TechCrunch.

The two companies join a slate of tech companies that have set up shop at the 60,000-square-foot Wynwood Annex, including venture capital firms Founders Fund and Atomic. Their arrivals in Miami helped fuel the hopes that the city is becoming a tech hub.

Tony Arellano and David Lerner of DWNTWN Realty Advisors represented the Wynwood Annex’s landlords, Related Group and East End Capital, in the two most recent deals, as well as in the previous ones. Tony Jones of Cushman & Wakefield represented Ramp Financial in its lease.

With these two transactions, the building is now 100 percent leased, according to DWNTWN.

Chava Gourarie can be reached at cgourarie@commercialobserver.com.