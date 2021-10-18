A large grey and white apartment building on the Upper West Side.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Agave Taking Over Former UWS Home of Gabriela’s for Second Outpost

By Celia Young
1400 Broadway
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

American Exchange Parent AXNY Group Moving Offices to 1400 Broadway

By Nicholas Rizzi
CBRE announced the leases for the small three-building campus at 8590 and 8690 National Boulevard and 3520 Wesley Street.
Leases  ·  Office
Los Angeles

Clayco, Participant Lease 40K SF in Culver City

By Greg Cornfield