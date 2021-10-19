Brooklyn Roasting Company Plans Brooklyn Heights Outpost

Brooklyn Roasting Company, which filed for bankruptcy last year and closed its flagship Dumbo location, is expanding in Brooklyn again.

The coffee shop inked a 10-year, 1,000-square-foot lease at Hudson Companies’ One Clinton, a 38-story luxury condo tower in Brooklyn Heights, according to the landlord. Asking rent for the space was $65 a square foot.

“With a brand-new library, STEM lab for students, beautifully designed apartments, and now BRC’s sustainable coffees, we’re thrilled to provide these exciting amenities for One Clinton residents and the broader community at large,” said Didier Ruiz, the director of retail asset management for Hudson Companies, in a statement.

The local third-wave coffee purveyor shuttered its outposts at 25 Jay Street in Dumbo and 50 West 23rd Street in Flatiron and filed for bankruptcy last year as foot traffic slowed to a crawl during the pandemic. However, the company failed to cut costs even before 2020.

It struggled after ramping up its business in anticipation of a 2018 acquisition deal that never materialized, according to amNewYork. Now the roaster is expanding again, with plans for two more locations, another in Brooklyn and one in Manhattan.

Brooklyn Roasting Company CEO Jim Bunson said that the chain looks “forward to offering an amazing amenity for residents and adding to the friendly sense of community in the neighborhood.”

The Marvel Architects-designed One Clinton will bring 134 condos, a 9,000-square-foot STEM research center operated by the New York City Department of Education, and a new Brooklyn Public Library branch to 280 Cadman Plaza West.

Hudson Companies brokered both sides of the transaction in-house.

