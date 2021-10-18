American Exchange Parent AXNY Group Moving Offices to 1400 Broadway

The parent company of retailer American Exchange, American Exchange Group (AXNY), will relocate its headquarters four blocks away within the Garment District to 1400 Broadway, Commercial Observer has learned.

AXNY signed a nine-year sublease with Kohl’s for 31,500 square feet on the entire 18th floor of Empire State Realty Trust’s 37-story building between West 38th and West 39th streets, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $53 per square foot.

The company — which also owns brands including Ed Hardy, Marc Ecko and Rocawear — currently has its offices nearby at 1441 Broadway, according to its website. It plans to move into its new digs in November, the source said.

Kohl’s first opened a 59,000-square-foot design office at 1400 Broadway in 2010 and expanded in 2012 to occupy more than 100,000 square feet in the property, the department store previously announced. Kohl’s isn’t actively trying to offload its remaining space in the building, the source said.

LSL Advisors’ Daniel Lolai and Eric Siegel represented AXNY in the deal while Matt Astrachan and Erika McNeil of JLL handled it for Kohl’s. Lolai declined to comment and a spokesperson for JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the 935,401-square-foot building include discount retailer Burlington, law firm Fragomen and marketing outfit the Interpublic Group.

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.