830 Brickell.
Leases  ·  Office
Florida

Microsoft Signs 50K SF Lease at Miami’s 830 Brickell

By Julia Echikson
The pool area at The Summit at MetroWest.
Finance  ·  Acquisition
Florida

CIBC Lends $48M on Taurus Investment’s Orlando Multifamily Acquisition

By Mack Burke
A rendering for a planned multifamily development at 4300 Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood.
Finance  ·  Construction
Philadelphia

PacWest Lends $30M on East Falls Apartment Development in Philly

By Andrew Coen