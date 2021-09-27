Superstition Gateway in Mesa, Ariz.
Finance  ·  CMBS
Phoenix

KeyBank Provides $77M CMBS Refinance on Arizona Shopping Center

By Andrew Coen
The David Whitney Building in Detroit.
Finance  ·  Refinance
Michigan

Stonehill Provides $34M Refinance on David Whitney Building in Detroit

By Mack Burke
Employees work at a warehouse. Demand for quality industrial space has never been higher.
Finance  ·  CMBS
National

Oxford Seals $1.4B CMBS Financing for KKR Industrial Portfolio Buy

By Cathy Cunningham