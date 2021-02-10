The Yard Will Convert Closed Marriott Hotel to Flex Office Space 

By February 10, 2021 7:20 pm
reprints
960 ave of the americas
8 Herald Square. Credit: Propertyshark

Flex office provider The Yard will convert a shuttered Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Herald Square to offices, The Real Deal first reported. 

The Brooklyn-based coworking company signed a management agreement with the owners of the 167-key hotel at 8 Herald Square, an affiliate of Hidrock Properties. The hotel, located at the corner of Sixth Avenue and West 35th Street, closed permanently in September after facing COVID-related difficulties, according to a notice filed with the New York State Department of Labor.

SEE ALSO: ‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Ryan Serhant Takes 15K SF for New Brokerage

The Yard, which has roughly ten locations in New York, will convert the hotel to 180 private offices, and utilize the hotel’s third-floor lobby as a conference and events center, the company confirmed.

The Herald Square hotel is one of the many casualties felled by the coronavirus pandemic, which has devastated the city’s hospitality industry. Several closed hotels have long been rumored to be replaced by office towers, such as the 96-year-old Roosevelt Hotel which shuttered last year, Commercial Observer previously reported. 

But the future of the office market is also uncertain, and coworking companies in particular have been hit hard by the pandemic. WeWork has been shedding leases, Knotel recently filed for bankruptcy and Breather closed all of its locations.

Nevertheless, The Yard is actively looking for additional properties to execute management deals at, co-founder Richard Beyda told TRD. It does not intend to shed its existing leases, he added. 

The property, which also has an address of 960 Sixth Avenue, was previously offices and was converted to a hotel by Hidrock Properties, which purchased the property in 2009. The Yard plans to open the Herald Square location by Feb. 15.

Hidrock did not immediately respond to request for confirmation or comment.

, , ,
372 West Broadway
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Ryan Serhant Takes 15K SF for New Brokerage

By Nicholas Rizzi
132 West 36th Street
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Wholesaler Liba Fabrics Renews Office Lease at 132 West 36th Street

By Nicholas Rizzi
600 Third Avenue.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Law Firm Kane Kessler Takes 27K SF at 600 Third Avenue

By Nicholas Rizzi