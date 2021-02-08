SoCal Industry Roundup: Newmark Appoints Head of Warehousing

Brokerages, real estate-focused law practices, as well as The University of Southern California’s Lusk Center for Real Estate, have announced big moves involving major industry players as 2021 picks up steam.

Newmark announced that Phil Brodkin will be its new executive vice president and head of industrial and logistics services. Brodkin will continue his role as market leader for the Los Angeles region, where he led a 31 percent increase in revenue in a three-year span. He has nearly 20 years of commercial real estate experience. Prior to joining Newmark in 2017, Brodkin served as a director of real estate at Regus, the world’s largest flexible workplace provider, and he spent nine years at CBRE.

USC’s Lusk Center announced that it appointed Bill Witte, chairman and CEO of Related California, as board chair and Nadine Watt, CEO of Watt Companies, as vice chair. Witte spent the past three years as vice chair. He replaces Emile Haddad, chairman and CEO of FivePoint Holdings, who served as chair since 2017.

Since founding Related California in 1989, Witte has overseen both the company’s affordable and market-rate divisions. Related California is currently building the $1 billion mixed-use complex called The Grand, which will include 436 luxury residences, a 309-room Equinox hotel, and retail space. The company is one of the largest developers of urban and multifamily housing in California, with tens of thousands of affordable and mixed-income housing units in its portfolio.

Watt has more than 20 years experience. In her position as CEO of Watt Companies, she oversees day-to-day activities and strategic planning, including acquisitions, development and asset management. Watt Companies focuses on ground-up developments, with a portfolio that includes industrial space, office properties, hotels, mixed-use developments and shopping centers, in L.A., Salt Lake City, Utah, and Las Vegas.

Cushman & Wakefield also announced that Kimberly Brown joined the brokerage as managing director in L.A., focused on business development in California. Brown has more than 30 years of experience in office, industrial, retail and multifamily. Brown previously held various positions with JRT Realty Group.

Additionally, national real estate law firm Pircher, Nichols & Meeks LLP, announced that Eric Shortz has been promoted to partner. Shortz has two decades of experience at the L.A.-based firm, mostly representing borrowers, including Westcore Properties, Lion Real Estate Group, Roundhouse Group, Inc. and Marble Partners. He has worked on forming joint ventures, acquisitions, sales, leasing, development and construction transactions, as well as bridge, permanent and mezzanine financings.