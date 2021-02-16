Monday Properties Promotes Austin Freeman to Lead NoVA Portfolio

Monday Properties has promoted Austin Freeman, who’s been with the firm since 2009, from senior vice president to executive vice president.

In February, the firm also promoted Adam Carr and Evan Dreilinger to executive vice president; and added industry veteran Aaron Budilov, who was most recently with Combined Properties and Kettler, as a vice president of multifamily investments to lead its multifamily platform in acquisitions.

In the new role, Freeman will oversee the company’s asset management, operations, leasing and strategic initiatives for its more than 4 million-square-foot Northern Virginia office portfolio.

“First and foremost, I look forward to collaborating with our management teams as we prepare to welcome many of our tenants back to our office buildings,” Freeman told Commercial Observer.

Additionally, he noted that while the firm has been active from a leasing and acquisition perspective during the pandemic, he is looking forward to the continued expansion and accelerated growth as Monday Properties remains optimistic about the long-term investments in the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) market.

“One aspect of my role for our portfolio in Northern Virginia is to oversee new strategic initiatives, invest in innovative technologies and implement tenant amenity programs that enhance the overall office experience,” Freeman said. “In overseeing our leasing and marketing efforts, I’m excited to roll out several innovative projects that will accelerate the leasing velocity in our portfolio.”

The company remains bullish on future investment in both the office and residential sectors in the area, and Freeman sees a clear opportunity to implement innovation and technology for the better.

“We feel this will be required by our tenants on a long-term basis, even once we have moved past the pandemic,” he said. “Monday Properties has always considered itself an innovative company and seeks tech-focused solutions to keep our tenants and community informed and safe.”

The company’s investments during COVID-19 included the expansion of HVAC filter technology, digital document signing, and the increased implementation of hands-free technologies.