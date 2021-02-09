Wholesaler Liba Fabrics Renews Office Lease at 132 West 36th Street

Liba Fabrics, an importer and wholesaler of fabrics, renewed its office lease at 132 West 36th Street in the Garment District, brokers on the deal announced.

The wholesaler signed a short-term renewal for its 7,500-square-foot space on the sixth floor of the Kaufman Organization’s 12-story building between Broadway and Seventh Avenue, according to tenant brokers Avison Young. Asking rent was $42 per square foot.

Liba Fabrics was founded in 1962 and has been headquartered at 132 West 36th since 1988, Avison Young said.

“There’s still a demand for quality, well-located office space in New York City, even during these uncertain times,” Avison Young’s Arthur Mirante said in a statement. “Liba Fabrics wanted to extend their occupancy at 132 West 36th Street as the space continues to meet all of the company’s requirements.”

Mirante represented Liba Fabrics in the deal along with colleague Dominic Perkaj. The landlord handled it in-house via Sam Stein.

“We value our long-term relationship with Liba Fabrics and are pleased they are staying in the Kaufman portfolio,” Stein said in a statement.

Other tenants in the 203,000-square-foot building include print shop A. Esteban & Company, bridal shop Jenny Yoo Collection and consultant Opal Financial Group.