Law Firm Kane Kessler Takes 27K SF at 600 Third Avenue

Law firm Kane Kessler inked a deal to move its office blocks away in Murray Hill to 600 Third Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

Kane Kessler signed an 11-year lease for 26,258 square feet on the entire 35th and 36th floors of L&L Holding Company’s 42-story tower between East 39th and East 40th streets, according to tenant broker Newmark. Average asking rents in the building are in the low $70s per square foot.

The mid-sized law firm, which focuses on business clients, previously had its headquarters nearby at the Chrysler East Building at 666 Third Avenue and has already moved into its new space, Newmark said.

Newmark’s David Falk and Nick Berger handled the deal for Kane Kessler, while Jonathan Fanuzzi and Frank Doyle of JLL represented the landlord. A spokesperson for JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“This was a great opportunity for our client to significantly improve their space,” Falk said in a statement. “These two floors offer cutting-edge space with dramatic views of the city and provide Kane Kessler a terrific long-term solution for their office needs.”

Other tenants in the 575,600-square-foot 600 Third include accounting firm BDO USA, defense firm L3 Technologies, and law firm Aaronson Rappaport Feinstein & Deutsch.