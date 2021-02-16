Holt Construction Names Patricia Zugibe as First Female CEO

Holt Construction — the firm working on the renovation and expansion of Terminal 8 at John F. Kennedy International Airport — named Patricia Zugibe as its new chief executive officer, the first woman to helm the company in its 100-year history.

Zugibe, who has been at the Pearl River, N.Y.-based Holt Construction since 2014, will take over the post from her husband, Jack Holt, who will become chairman, the company announced on Monday.

“Turning the CEO position over to Patricia Zugibe feels like shifting a performance sports car into high gear,” Holt said in a statement. “With her ability, knowledge, experience and drive she will be guiding the Holt organization to the next level. We look forward to her striking an essential balance in this male-dominated construction industry.”

Holt Construction was founded in 1919 by Holt’s grandfather and has worked on projects that include Woodbury Commons, airport lounges for United Airlines, and the SUNY Rockland Technology Center.

Zugibe joined the firm as its in-house counsel, and previously was a partner in residential rental owner PVZ Development and the owner of Zugibe Construction.

“I’m proud to take on the stewardship of Holt’s incredible legacy, reflecting on its resolve and tenacity to successfully navigate and persevere over 100 years in the construction industry by mitigating risk, staying the course, and delivering exceptional client service,” Zugibe said in a statement.