Fincantieri Signs Lease in DC’s Recently Renovated Met Square

By February 15, 2021 10:04 am
655 15th Street NW
Met Square. Photo: By Newmark

Fincantieri Marine Group, a subsidiary of the Italian shipbuilding giant, has signed a 20,102-square-foot office lease at Met Square, a 670,000-square-foot building in Washington, D.C., Commercial Observer has learned.

Newmark represented the landlord group of Boston Properties, Blackstone and EQ Office in the transaction. No other lease terms were disclosed.

The LEED Gold-certified building recently underwent a $60 million renovation, which included new lobby finishes and an updated atrium as well as upgraded facade glass and mechanical systems. It also added a 15,000-square-foot amenity zone that includes a lounge, a fitness center, a conference facility and concierge services.

“Since the unveiling of the best-in-class renovations at Met Square that include a sweeping new roof deck, a spacious atrium and unparalleled amenity programming, we’ve witnessed an increase in leasing momentum at the property,” Ed Clark, Newmark’s managing director, told CO. “We’re confident that Fincantieri will add to the dynamic energy of the building and that they will continue to thrive in this new location.” 

Located at 655 15th Street NW, the 12-story building is one block from the Metro Center Station and close to Old Ebbitt Grill, MXDC Restaurant and The Hamilton Live music venue.

The building boasts a rooftop terrace with sweeping views of the White House, Treasury Building, Old Executive Office Building, National Mall and the Potomac River. The property also features three levels of underground parking with valet, car-charging stations and a new bike storage facility.

Joining Clark on Newmark’s team was vice chairman Brendan Owen, associate director Kate Kaltenborn and associate Max Planning.

Cushman & Wakefield’s executive managing director Michael Altman and senior director Greg Culver represented the tenant in the deal.

