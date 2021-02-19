Barings, Pacific Western Close $63M Loan for Brooklyn Church Conversion

By February 19, 2021 11:04 am
reprints
A rendering of 800 Willoughby.
A rendering of 800 Willoughby. Credit: Newmark

The redevelopment of a former religious structure into a luxury apartment complex is off to the races with the closing of some redevelopment financing. 

Barings and Pacific Western Bank have teamed up to provide a $63 million loan for the landmark conversion of 800 Willoughby Avenue, a historic, 121,000-square-foot church in Brooklyn’s Bedford–Stuyvesant neighborhood, that will shortly be transformed into a 204-unit residential building. 

SEE ALSO: Columbia Property Trust Braces for NYC, DC Vacancies After Strong Q4 Leasing

Newmark Capital MarketsDustin Stolly and Jordan Roeschlaub, co-heads of debt and structured finance, negotiated the debt on behalf of the borrowers, along with Daniel Fromm, Nick Scribani and Chris Kramer

“This project checks all the boxes: top-tier sponsorship with deep development experience, a marquee site and exceptional construction quality, all of which reassured lenders during an otherwise volatile market environment,” Stolly said. 

Once owned by St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church and part of a Catholic university, the project is being redeveloped by a joint venture between Property Resource Corp. and Avenue Realty Capital. 

The 130-year old edifice sits two blocks from the Bushwick neighborhood and in close proximity to the Myrtle-Broadway subway stop. When its renovation is completed, the property will feature a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Its amenity package is set to include a 1,400-square-foot gym, a courtyard with reflecting pool, an indoor/outdoor tenant lounge, a business center, a pet spa, bicycle parking, a two-level garage and tenant storage.  

“Brooklyn’s apartment market is one of the fast growing and best performing in New York City, given its superior transportation accessibility and neighborhood amenities,” Roeschlaub said. 

, , , , , , , , ,
Amazon Web Services is planning to leave University Circle in East Palo Alto, California by July 1.
Finance  ·  Leases
New York City

Columbia Property Trust Braces for NYC, DC Vacancies After Strong Q4 Leasing

By Andrew Coen
Empire State Building.
Finance  ·  Office
New York City

Empire State Realty Trust Posts Strong Leasing in Q4, $23M Loss in 2020

By Chava Gourarie
The Jamison.
Finance  ·  Acquisition
Florida

Apollo Lends $47M on Florida Luxury Multifamily Acquisition 

By Cathy Cunningham