Apollo Lends $47M on Florida Luxury Multifamily Acquisition 

By February 18, 2021 4:26 pm
The Jamison.
The Jamison. Credit: Meridian Capital Group

Lexin Capital has landed $47 million in acquisition financing for its purchase of The Jamison, a luxury multifamily property in Kissimmee, Fla., Commercial Observer has learned. 

Apollo Global Management, on behalf of its insurance platform, provided the seven-year loan, sources said, which features a rate of 2.85 percent and 3.5 years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. 

SEE ALSO: Empire State Realty Trust Posts Strong Leasing in Q4, $23M Loss in 2020

Meridian Capital Groups Drew Anderman, Alan Blank and Elliott Kunstlinger negotiated the debt. Meridian officials declined to confirm the lender’s identity. 

Lexin Capital acquired the asset for $70.8 million, per a release from JLL Capital Markets, which handled the sale. JLL represented the seller, a partnership between DeBartolo Development and Upshot Capital Advisors.

“This acquisition provided the borrower with favorable long-term, fixed-rate financing prior to the property reaching stabilization at approximately 80 percent leased,” Anderman said in prepared remarks.

The Jamison, located at 1040 Jamison Loop just off US-192,  is a newly-constructed, Class A, garden-style multifamily property comprising 315 units across seven four-story buildings. Situated close to Universal Studios, Walt Disney World, Downtown Orlando and Lake Buena Vista, its amenity package includes a swimming pool with poolside cabanas, a clubhouse, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a dog park and Hub by Amazon 24-hour package pickup. 

“We are very excited to add another property to Lexin’s portfolio in Central Florida,” Metin Negrin, founder of Lexin Capital, said. “The Meridian team did a great job securing this financing for The Jamison acquisition in a relatively short period of time to close for a pre-stabilized property.”

Apollo officials weren’t immediately available for comment.

